Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.38, for a total transaction of $496,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at $16,457,725.52. This represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $59,693.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,043.92. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,054 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,586. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFSI opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.03 and a 1 year high of $119.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.