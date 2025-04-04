Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Enova International worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 672.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 132,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $53,048.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,603.92. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,431,690.25. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,188 shares of company stock worth $3,559,693. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $117.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 15.82.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

