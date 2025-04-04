Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,031 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 42,719.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,951 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 486,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,633,000 after buying an additional 126,441 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 219,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 126,162 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 836,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 124,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 380,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 87,006 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.95 per share, with a total value of $72,481.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,183,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,421,286.50. This represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:TDW opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $111.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDW. Evercore ISI downgraded Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

