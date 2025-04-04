Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,219 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,479 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Yelp worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Yelp by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 507,990 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 124,561 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,279,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Yelp by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 123,880 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 105,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $785,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 153,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,776.30. This trade represents a 12.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,445.88. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock worth $2,081,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

