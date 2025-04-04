Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,507 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 57.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SBCF. Stephens raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.