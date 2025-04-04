Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 4,665 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNLI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 168,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 12,255 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $247,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,887.60. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $591,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,778.62. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,860 shares of company stock valued at $909,039. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DNLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

