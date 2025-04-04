Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Park National by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Park National by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRK. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $178.00 target price (down previously from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRK opened at $143.03 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $207.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Park National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Further Reading

