Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 626 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,601,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,682.25. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF stock opened at $171.94 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.02 and a 200-day moving average of $198.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.90%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

