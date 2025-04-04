Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 7,521 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62). Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $1,314,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,606,422.85. This represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,403.19. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Burford Capital

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.