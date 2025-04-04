Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 757 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,125,000 after acquiring an additional 200,079 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 85,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPAR stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

