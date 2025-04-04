Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 803 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $107.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $71.98 and a one year high of $139.55.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

