Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 935 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 20.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $5,281,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,990,406.18. This represents a 24.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,138,620.80. The trade was a 37.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,812 shares of company stock worth $37,392,258. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $130.39. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.88, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average is $109.18.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $5.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

