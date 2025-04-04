Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.37 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.71%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

