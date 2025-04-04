Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,208.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 142,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 94,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.68%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.54%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

