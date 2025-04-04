Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ziff Davis worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 64,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,422,000 after purchasing an additional 62,261 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 55.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,545. This trade represents a 7.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer purchased 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,063.44. The trade was a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ZD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Articles

