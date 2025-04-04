CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stake Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CoreCivic worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,739,000 after buying an additional 186,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in CoreCivic by 365.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 120,517 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 47.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 193,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 62,022 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 129.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

