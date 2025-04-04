Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.37% of Crane NXT worth $345,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,517,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 376,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 98,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crane NXT by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 437.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 54,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk downgraded Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Crane NXT Stock Down 10.2 %

CXT opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $67.01. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.