CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CVB Financial worth $329,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,653,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 74,004 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. As a group, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

