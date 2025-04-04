CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of CVRx worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in CVRx during the third quarter worth about $178,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CVRx during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CVRx by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRx Price Performance

CVRX opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $319.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 116.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CVRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVRx from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

