DA Davidson Boosts Earnings Estimates for Progress Software

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Progress Software in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.03. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $70.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $56,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,000.72. This represents a 18.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,953.20. This trade represents a 25.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $984,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

