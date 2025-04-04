Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,535 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $366,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

