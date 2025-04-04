DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 868,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $78,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $1,306,582.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,485.98. This trade represents a 16.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $1,340,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,960 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,472. This represents a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,319. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

