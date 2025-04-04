Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,122,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Eastern Bankshares worth $347,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,754,000 after buying an additional 1,170,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,591,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 86,810 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,203,000 after purchasing an additional 859,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of EBC opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.95. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.