Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Energizer by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.92. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

