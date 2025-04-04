Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 27.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,799,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,204,664,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,689,356 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,890,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $373.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $400.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $367.24 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.86.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

