Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stake Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,495,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.38% of Federated Hermes worth $349,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 price objective on Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

