Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,264 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 10.62% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,180,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 182,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

