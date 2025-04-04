Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,111 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $81.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $104.41.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

