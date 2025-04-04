Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,085,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,846,000 after buying an additional 125,340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $12,347,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,377,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,664,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 7.2 %

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $152.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $142.12 and a 52 week high of $193.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.