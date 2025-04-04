Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,917,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.86% of Five9 worth $362,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 366,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 42.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 103,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Five9
In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $94,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,453,299.23. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Five9 Price Performance
Shares of FIVN opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -126.19, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $63.30.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
