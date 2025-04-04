Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,917,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.86% of Five9 worth $362,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 366,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 42.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 103,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Five9

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $94,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,453,299.23. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Five9

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -126.19, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $63.30.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.