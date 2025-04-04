Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 19.61% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $84,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Canada ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLCA opened at $37.09 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.