Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,128,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $57,407,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,844,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,300,000 after purchasing an additional 401,180 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 95.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,708,000 after purchasing an additional 191,272 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $21,840,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 63.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.