Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Position Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMED. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,405,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,948,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $898,548,000 after purchasing an additional 240,218 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,188,000 after purchasing an additional 217,707 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

