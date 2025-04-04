Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2025

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPREGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

View Our Latest Report on GPRE

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Green Plains by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Trading Down 13.2 %

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $4.35 on Friday. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $281.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPREGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.