Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GPRE

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Green Plains Trading Down 13.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Green Plains by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $4.35 on Friday. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $281.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.