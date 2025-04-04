Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,191,000 after purchasing an additional 145,255 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,036,000 after buying an additional 47,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,410,000 after acquiring an additional 46,937 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $70.27.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

