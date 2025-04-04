Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 188.92 and a beta of 2.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.