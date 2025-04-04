Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hello Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

