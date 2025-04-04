Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 589,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 27.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 79,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 618,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,770.60. This trade represents a 0.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,808 shares in the company, valued at $16,228,218.16. This trade represents a 0.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,450. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 0.8 %

HRTG opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $670.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.83. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $210.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Insurance announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.