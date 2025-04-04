HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in UMB Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $90.90 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $129.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.