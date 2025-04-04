Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,867 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 720.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Illumina Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.