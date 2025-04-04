Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

