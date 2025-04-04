Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $713.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.23. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $91.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

