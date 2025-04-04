International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $106.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

