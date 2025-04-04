Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Stock Position Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2,937.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSPS opened at $30.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

