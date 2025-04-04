IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 1,076.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CL King upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 13.2 %

IPG Photonics stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.04.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

