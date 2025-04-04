iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,248 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $77,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 885,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,119,000 after buying an additional 49,848 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 151,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $23.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.084 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

