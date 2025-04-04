iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IYH stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.