JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,410,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,749,000 after acquiring an additional 121,267 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82,168 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JetBlue Airways

In other news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,960.02. The trade was a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 17.3 %

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

