John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Holdings Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMM. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 61,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $54.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.11.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

