Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 52,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

